IRGC Deputy: Enemies Made 'Strategic Miscalculation' Assessing Iran's Capabilities

AhlulBayt News Agency: A top Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander says Iran’s enemies made a strategic miscalculation in assessing Iran’s capabilities and resolve, arguing that Tehran has emerged in a stronger position while the United States faces decline and failure.

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday night, IRGC Deputy for Political Affairs Yadollah Javani said the enemies had incorrectly assumed they could achieve a quick victory by imposing war on the Iranian nation.

The US-Israeli aggression against Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces launched daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.

The enemies’ strategic objectives, Javani said, included destroying Iran’s nuclear capabilities, eliminating its missile defense capacity, and ultimately overthrowing the Islamic Republic.

He said those goals have failed, resulting in a shift in regional equations in Iran’s favor.

Referring to developments in the region, he said Iran now holds a dominant position over the Strait of Hormuz and has attained a status that is “the legitimate right of the Iranian people” after 500 years.

Iran currently holds “a victorious and superior position” and has already announced its conditions for ending the current situation, he said, adding, “Now it is America’s turn to make a decision.”

Addressing US President Donald Trump, the IRGC commander argued that Washington faces two options: “the bad way” and “the worse way.”

He said the United States must choose between accepting the conditions and rights of the Iranian people or continuing the war.

Javani also warned against another enemy miscalculation, saying Iran’s Armed Forces remain prepared.

If a new mistake is made, he said, the Islamic Republic’s response would be “stronger, more decisive, and more unbelievable” than before.

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