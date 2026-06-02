Over 300 Foreign Vessels Seek PGSA Permits as Iran Enforces New Strait Rules

ABNA24 - More than 300 non-Iranian vessels, mostly oil tankers, have submitted their information to secure a safe passage permit from the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) since the entity began its operations in early May, the PGSA announced in a post on X on Tuesday.

The majority of these requests came from outbound ships, which accounted for 77 percent of the total applications. Inbound ships made up the remaining 23 percent.

The PGSA noted that the primary destinations for outbound vessels have been Asian countries, particularly China and India, while the main destination for inbound ships has been the United Arab Emirates.

Iran established the PGSA following the imposition of its sovereign regulatory framework for maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman.

According to the PGSA, the authority does not have the power to issue permits for ships from hostile countries.

The move comes as Washington has attempted to prevent Iran from exercising its sovereign rights in the strait.

On May 27, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the PGSA, accusing the body of funnelling revenue from a toll system to the IRGC.

The PGSA has dismissed the sanctions as an extension of Washington’s "failed" attempts to dominate the waterway, stating that it "considers being sanctioned by a country whose president boasts about piracy to be a sign of its positive performance".



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