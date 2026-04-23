American Analyst: Oil Prices Will Skyrocket, Economy Doomed

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sink Uygur, an American political analyst, criticized Trump's policies in a post, writing: "Trump extended the deadline for peace negotiations because there were essentially no negotiations at all! The Iranians didn't show up, and J.D. Vance didn't go either."

"Now that the people are realizing that Trump has been lying all along, an economic catastrophe on a scale we have never seen in our lifetimes is imminent."

"Even Trump himself said this morning that he expects oil to reach $200. The only reason it hasn't is that the idiots on Wall Street have believed his story that the war is almost over and that we have won."

"When people realize this isn't true, oil prices will skyrocket, and the rest of the economy is doomed."

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