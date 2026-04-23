London demonstrators voice solidarity with Iran, condemn US military threats

Anti-war activists and concerned citizens have rallied in London to express solidarity with the Iranian nation amid escalating military threats from the United States.

Civil activists, antiwar groups, and people from various social strata in the UK have voiced solidarity with the Iranian government and nation, expressing their outrage at the US president’s military threats against the Islamic Republic, IRNA correspondent has reported.

The participants gathered for the protest rally on Wednesday evening (local time) in front of the British Prime Minister’s office.

Carrying flags of the Islamic Republic of Iran and holding placards, the demonstrators expressed their repulsion at the warmongering policies of the United States and the Israeli regime.

The protesters also held pictures of 168 Iranian schoolchildren from the elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, martyred during the US-Israeli aggression.

The demonstrators described the aggressions by the US and the Israeli regime as a clear instance of a crime against humanity, calling for an end to military adventurism in the region.