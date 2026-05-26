'No Surrender or Retreat' as Diplomatic Efforts Intensify With US: Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council says there will be no surrender or retreat, as diplomatic efforts intensify between Tehran and Washington to reach an agreement —following weeks of Pakistani mediation— to end the war imposed by the US and Israel on Iran.

In a message issued to the Iranian people on Monday, Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr said the military front, the diplomatic front, and the people mobilized in the streets had already demonstrated through their tenacious resistance that they could ground the enemy.

Zolqadr added that the country now needs unity and cohesion more than ever, “so that the Americans and Zionists become disappointed in this regard as well.”

In his message, the security chief recalled that “the field of unity and cohesion is another battleground in the struggle,” adding that collective efforts to prevent any divisive rhetoric or action would lead “our dear Iran to final victory.”

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