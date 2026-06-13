Indian Hospital Refused Treatment to Muslim Woman for Wearing Hijab

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A government hospital in Uttar Pradesh has come under scrutiny after a Muslim woman alleged that she was denied treatment because she refused to remove her hijab. The incident, which reportedly took place at Dufferin District Women’s Hospital in Kanpur, has triggered widespread discussion on social media and raised concerns about religious discrimination in public healthcare facilities.

The controversy began when the woman shared a video online accusing the hospital staff of refusing to treat her unless she removed her hijab. The video has since gone viral, drawing reactions from social media users, activists and members of the Muslim community.

According to the woman, she visited the hospital but was allegedly told by staff members that she would have to remove her hijab before receiving medical care.

In the video, she claimed that she waited at the hospital for nearly half an hour before being informed that treatment would not be provided unless she removed her hijab.

The woman alleged that two female doctors asked her to come without the hijab. She questioned why such a demand was being made when she had already removed her face mask in front of medical staff.

“I can understand if a doctor needs to see my face or remove a mask for examination, but why should I be asked to remove my hijab?” she said in the video.

She further claimed that she had no objection to removing her burqa or hijab when required for medical examination, treatment or clinical procedures in the presence of female doctors. However, she alleged that the demand went beyond what was medically necessary.

“The issue is not medical examination. I have no problem if a female doctor asks me to remove it for treatment. But I was told to remove it completely before coming for treatment,” she claimed.

The woman also questioned the explanation allegedly given by hospital staff regarding security concerns. According to her, hospital personnel referred to incidents of theft and security issues within the hospital premises.

She argued that the hospital is equipped with CCTV cameras and questioned why her covered headwear should be considered a problem when her identity could be verified through other means.

“Women from every community come to this hospital. Why am I being singled out when I have already shown my face?” she asked.

The allegations have renewed concerns among sections of the Muslim community who say that Muslims in different parts of the country often face difficulties because of their religious identity, dress or cultural practices.

However, hospital authorities have strongly disputed parts of the woman’s account and said the matter should be viewed in the context of security procedures followed at a women’s hospital.

According to reports, the hospital’s Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr Ruchi Jain, said the woman claimed in the video that she had approached her directly, but she said no such meeting had taken place.

Dr Jain explained that special security arrangements are maintained at the hospital because it serves women and newborn children.

“Security is a very important issue in a women’s hospital, especially considering the safety of newborn babies,” she said.

She added that there may be situations where staff need to verify the identity of individuals present inside the hospital.

“In suspicious circumstances, it may become necessary to see a person’s face for identification purposes,” Dr Jain said.

The superintendent further stated that clear identification can become important if any untoward incident occurs and CCTV footage is later required for investigation.

She also questioned why a patient would object to showing her face before a female doctor when necessary.

The woman’s version, however, differs from that of the hospital administration. She maintains that she never objected to revealing her face for identification or medical examination and that the dispute concerned being asked to remove her religious attire in a manner she considered unnecessary.

The incident has generated intense discussion online, with many users expressing concern over the balance between security requirements and religious freedoms. Some have argued that hospitals must respect patients’ religious beliefs while carrying out medical procedures, while others have supported identity verification measures in sensitive public institutions.

Legal experts note that public hospitals are expected to provide treatment without discrimination based on religion, language, dress or social background. At the same time, hospitals are permitted to implement reasonable security measures where necessary, provided such measures are applied fairly and uniformly.

As the video continues to circulate on social media, calls have grown for a thorough inquiry into the incident. Many are demanding that authorities establish exactly what instructions were given to the patient, whether hospital protocols were followed and whether any patient’s rights were violated.

At present, the matter remains disputed, with the patient alleging religious discrimination and the hospital insisting that any actions taken were linked to security and identification concerns rather than religion. Further clarification from authorities may determine whether the incident was a case of misunderstanding, procedural enforcement or improper treatment of a patient seeking medical care.