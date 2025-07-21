Iran’s Awqaf Organization to deploy 350 Moukebs for Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: An official with Iran’s Awqaf and Charity Affairs Organization said 350 Moukebs of the organization will serve pilgrims in the Arbaeen procession this year.

The issue of the Arbaeen procession has been officially on the organization’s agenda since around 2014 and 2015, and the Awqaf departments in the provinces, along with the Board of Trustees of the holy have set up Moukebs to serve the pilgrims, Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Mohammad Kazem Mousavi Mottaqi, director general of the organization’s social affairs department said in an interview with IQNA.

Moukebs are voluntary service stations that offer food, shelter, and medical aid to Arbaeen pilgrims free of charge.

According to Hojat-ol-Islam Mousavi Mottaqi, the organization’s Moukebs are divided into three main categories, including those stationed on the route of pilgrims within Iran from the provinces to the borders, border Moukebs stationed at the Mehran, Khosravi, and Shalamcheh crossings, and those set up in Iraq, including in the cities of Najaf, Karbala, Kadhimiya, Samarra, and the Najaf-Karbala route.

Referring to the cultural and Quranic programs during Arbaeen, he said the field of cultural activities, the Awqaf Organization has invited prominent orators and eulogists from across the country to perform religious programs in Moukebs affiliated with the organization.

This plan, which began last year, was implemented in the cities of Najaf and Samarra, and this year it has been decided to expand to the cities of Karbala and the Najaf-Karbala route, he noted.

He went on to say that Quranic programs are held in these Moukebs in cooperation with the Quranic Committee of the Arbaeen Headquarters.

The presence of reciters and memorizers of the Holy Quran in the Moukebs, holding Quran recitation gatherings, and other Quranic programs are part of the Quranic activities implemented according to the available facilities and capacity, he concluded.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

Some 4 million Iranians are expected to take part in the Arbaeen process this year.

....................

End/ 257