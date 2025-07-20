Hazrat Abbas holy shrine prepares 15,000 Quran, prayer books for pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Astan of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine announced the preparation of approximately 15,000 copies of the Holy Quran and prayer books for the use of the millions of pilgrims to the sacred mausoleum.

Sayyid Hussein Al-Mousavi, an official with the Astan, said that the staff has prepared approximately seven thousand volumes of the Quran as well as prayer books and supplication books for the courtyards of the shrine, Al-Kafeel reported.

The books are used by the pilgrims throughout the year, especially during special occasions such as Muharram, the Arbaeen pilgrimage, Mid-Shaaban Eid, etc, he noted.

The mausoleum of Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala is near the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS).

The two sacred places attract millions of pilgrims from all over Iraq and across the world every year, especially during the lunar Hijri months of Muharram and Safar.

