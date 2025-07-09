UN backs Karbala’s bid to become capital of Islamic culture

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations’ envoy to Iraq announced the organization’s support for the nomination of the holy city of Karbala as the capital of Islamic culture.

During a visit to Karbala, Mohamed al Hassan announced the UN initiative to support the designation of Karbala as the Capital of Islamic Culture, due to its historical, religious and cultural significance.

Hassan said in a press statement, “I was eager to visit the holy city of Karbala because of its human and cultural value. I saw with my own eyes a vivid image of a united and cohesive Iraq, where national belonging is embodied in its most beautiful form.”

The UN envoy noted that Karbala has deep historical roots and holds a special place in the hearts of Arabs and Muslims around the world, as millions of people visit it annually to perform religious rituals, making it suitable for becoming the capital of Islamic culture.

“The future of Karbala is promising and it is on the right path of growth. Karbala province will be one of the most prepared provinces in Iraq to accept investment and implement development projects that will help strengthen the economy and services.”

Karbala, which is home to the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS), is one of the most sacred places in Shia Islam and attracts millions of visitors from all over Iraq and elsewhere in the world every year.

