Ammar al-Hakim emphasizes role of Arbaeen pilgrimage in strengthening relations between Iran and Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sayyed Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, hosted a delegation from the Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday.

According to Al-Furat News, the two sides exchanged views on the developments in the situation in the region and the bilateral relations between Iraq and Iran.

Sayyed Ammar al-Hakim emphasized the importance of utilizing the Arbaeen pilgrimage to strengthen official and popular cooperation between Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran, given the pivotal role of this pilgrimage in strengthening the ties between the two countries.

The leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement appreciated the resistance of the Iranian nation and solidarity with the leadership and institutions of this country, and praised the role of the Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly in supporting the Iranian nation.

Al-Hakim called for strengthening parliamentary cooperation between Iraq and Iran in the meeting and emphasized the need to form joint committees to examine issues of common importance in addition to exchanging experience between the parties.

He said that Iraq has a lot of parliamentary experience and is ready to develop it in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

It is worth noting that the aforementioned delegation previously met with Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, the speaker of the Iraqi parliament.

