Iraq’s Parliament Speaker congratulates Iran on war victory, condemns Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, the speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq, has congratulated Iran on its victory in the last month war of aggression waged by Israel, calling the victory great as Israel enjoyed direct support from the United States and some other countries.

In a meeting with an Iranian parliamentary delegation in Baghdad on Sunday, al-Mashhadani noted that the triumph represented a significant achievement for Iran in the context of regional conflicts, according to Iraqi media outlets.

Praising the Iranian nation for their steadfastness during the imposed war, the Speaker stated that Iranians are a source of pride for the Iraqi people.

“If Iran is attacked, Iraq will stand by its side,” the top lawmaker said, adding that the two countries are neighbors that share common policies and interests, emphasizing the importance of the strengthening of bilateral relations.

Al-Mashhadani condemned the use of Iraqi airspace by the Israeli regime, describing it as a violation of national sovereignty and a transgression of Iraq’s red lines.

The Israeli aggression is totally rejected by Iraq, he said.

Israel attacked Iran in an unprovoked act of aggression on June 13, assassinating military commanders and nuclear scientists in targeted strikes, and killing civilians in air raids on residential areas. On June 22, the United States also joined the war and bombed three Iranian nuclear sites. The war was halted on June 24 after the Tel Aviv regime requested a ceasefire following retaliatory missile strikes by Iran.

.................

End/ 257