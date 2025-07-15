Hazrat Abbas shrine honors top Iraqi Quran reciters

AhlulBayt News Agency: A number of Iraqi Quran reciters who have achieved top rankings in recent Quran competitions were honored in a meeting with the custodian of the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala.

Sheikh Sayyid Ahmad al-Safi, the holy shrine’s custodian, received a delegation from the Quranic Scientific Assembly, affiliated to the holy shrine’s Astan (custodianship), which included the top qaris.

During his speech at the meeting, Sheikh al-Safi said a person who walks on the path of the Quran will inevitably be influenced by it, and the Quran will guide him towards a better life.

He added that reciting the Quran, studying and understanding it, and being with the Quran are among the tangible results of moving on the path of the Quran, which are reflected in the lives of the people of the Quran.

He praised the efforts of the Iraqi reciters to serve the Quran and spread Quranic culture in society, especially among the youth, and said such efforts are effective in raising a Quranic and aware generation that carries with it the noble values and principles of the Quran.

According to Alaa Al-Mousawi, the deputy head of the Scientific Quran Assembly who was present at the meeting, the honoring of the reciters of the assembly aimed at encouraging these Quranic talents and supporting them to remain steadfast on the path of the Quran.



/129