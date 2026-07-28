Abbas ibn Ali Complex provides its services to visitors of Arbaeen (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Abbas ibn Ali (peace be upon him) Visitors' Service Complex, affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, provides its services to the visitors coming to commemorate the Ziyarat Arbaeen on the Najaf-Karbala route.

The supervisor of the complex, Mr. Jawad Al-Hassanawi, said: "The complex is divided into two separate sections, one for men and the other for women, and it welcomes visitors from both inside and outside Iraq. It started providing its diverse services several days ago, which include the three main meals through the central kitchen, in addition to the inter-meal snacks offered around the clock, as well as cold and hot beverages and other services."

He added that "the complex includes halls dedicated to rest and accommodation, fully equipped sanitary facilities, medical units equipped to provide healthcare, an ice factory to meet its needs and some of the needs of nearby processions, in addition to cultural and religious stations aimed at enriching the religious awareness of the visitors."

Al-Hassanawi explained that "the staff of the complex and the volunteers continue their work according to a comprehensive service and organizational plan to provide the best services to the visitors coming from inside and outside Iraq to commemorate the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him)."

The Abbas ibn Ali Complex (peace be upon him) is considered one of the most prominent service sites affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine. It operates around the clock with specialized staff to provide comprehensive services, including accommodation, food, medical care, and religious guidance, ensuring the comfort and safety of visitors during their Ziyarat.



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