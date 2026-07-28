Pro-Palestinians gather outside White House to protest Netanyahu’s visit, US support for Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pro-Palestinian activists have rallied outside the White House to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, DC, and US support for the Tel Aviv regime.

The protesters denounced US support for Israel on Monday local time, with some waving Palestinian flags and holding placards bearing slogans such as “Stop US-Israel war machine,” “Expose Israel’s control of Washington,” and “Palestinian human rights matter too.”

The demonstration took place on the eve of Netanyahu’s meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, the eighth such meeting between the two leaders since Trump began his second term in office in January 2025.

After meeting with Trump, Netanyahu will attend a memorial service for Lindsey Graham, a hawkish, Islamophobic, anti-Iran and pro-Palestinian US Republican senator, but a longtime supporter of the Israeli regime, who died earlier this month.

The United States has faced widespread criticism, both at home and abroad, for providing Israel with military and financial support since its creation on occupied Palestinian land in 1948, as well as for backing and being complicit in Israeli crimes against Palestinians, including the regime’s ongoing genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Nearly 73,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip in Israeli bombing and shelling since October 7, 2023, while hundreds of thousands of others have been displaced.

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