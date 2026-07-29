Over 2.3 million Iranians completed mandatory online registration for Arbaeen: Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of Iran’s Central Headquarters for Arbaeen Pilgrimage Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian has said that pilgrims are required to register on the Samah website, adding that more than 2.3 million people have already completed the mandatory registration.

Samah is the online platform of the Arbaeen Central Headquarters used to manage pilgrims’ travel to Iraq, where they participate in a march to the holy shrine of Imam Hossein (PBUH) in Karbala as part of rituals commemorating Arbaeen, the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hossein, the third Shia Imam.

Speaking on national television on Tuesday evening, Pourjamshidian said that every pilgrim, whether an Iranian national or a foreigner legally residing in Iran, should register on Samah to receive insurance coverage during their trip to Iraq.

“So far, more than 2,350,000 people have registered on the Samah website,” he said, reiterating that registration is mandatory.

He also said that six official border crossings are currently operating through which pilgrims from Iran can enter neighboring Iraq for Arbaeen. They are Shalamcheh and Chazzabeh in Khuzestan Province, Mehran in Ilam Province, Khosravi in Kermanshah Province, Bashmaq in Kordestan Province, and Tamarchin in West Azarbaijan Province.

Arbaeen falls on August 4 this year. Every year, millions of people from different countries travel to Iraq to commemorate the religious occasion.

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