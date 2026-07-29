Al-Abbas Holy Shrine prepares holy sanctuary to receive visitors of Arbaeen

ABNA24 - The staff of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have begun preparations for the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) to receive the visitors of Arbaeen.

The preparation works were attended by the Deputy Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine, Mr. Abbas Mousa Ahmed, and included the installation of barriers to regulate the movement of visitors entering and exiting the holy shrine.

The work included carrying out a campaign to clean the holy sanctuary and the grid of the holy shrine and to perfume them, in addition to installing misting devices to provide a suitable environment for the visitors.

These works are part of the efforts of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to provide the best services to the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).



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