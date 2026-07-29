Al-Abbas Shrine Expands Water and Ice Campaign for Arbaeen Processions Across Karbala and Baghdad (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine confirmed that the water and ice distribution campaign includes the Hussaini processions inside and outside the Karbala Governorate.

The assistant head of the department, Mr. Aws Taher, said: "The campaign started from the first days of the Ziyarat Arbaeen and included the area surrounding the holy shrine, the Bab al-Qibla street of Imam al-Hussayn's shrine (peace be upon him), the Sidra street, the Abbas (peace be upon him) neighborhood, the Bab Tuwairij area, the Ain al-Tamr street, and the Hawli street."

He added that the department expanded the geographical area covered by the campaign to include parts of the capital, Baghdad, including the Rashidiya area, from the entry point of the Hussaini processions to the main checkpoint near the Shaab area.

He pointed out that five factories affiliated with the department are working on producing ice, while the sixth factory will be operational tomorrow with a capacity of 100%.



/129