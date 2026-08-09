Thousands of Afghan pilgrims enter Iran via Dogharoun for Iraq pilgrimage: Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of Afghan pilgrims have entered Iran through the Dogharoun border crossing over the past week as they travel to Iraq to visit the country’s holy sites, a local Iranian official has said.

Mehdi Akbarzadeh, head of the Aliens and Foreign Immigrant Affairs Department in Taibad, Khorasan Razavi Province, told IRNA on Saturday that 5,000 Afghan pilgrims had entered Iran through the Dogharoun border crossing over the past six days to continue their journey to the holy city of Karbala in Iraq.

The pilgrims entered Iran aboard 125 buses before heading for Chazzabeh, a border crossing in southwestern Iran, to continue their pilgrimage to Iraq’s holy sites during the final days of the lunar month of Muharram, he added.

According to the official, the Afghan pilgrims came from various cities, including Kabul and Kandahar. They were provided with accommodation and other services at a religious center covering 1,700 square meters near the Dogharoun border crossing, he said.

The holy cities of Najaf, Karbala and Kadhimiya in Iraq are hosting pilgrims from various countries ahead of the anniversary of the passing of Prophet Mohammad on August 12. The occasion also marks the martyrdom anniversary of the Prophet’s grandson, Imam Hassan Mojtaba, the second Imam of Shia Muslims.

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