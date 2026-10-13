Two women arrested in Algeria for desecrating Quran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Security officials in Algeria’s Batna arrested two women suspected of involvement in an incident captured in a video—circulated on social media—that showed the desecration of the Quran.

In the video, one of the women is seen using offensive and vulgar language while placing her hand on the Holy Quran and swearing an oath.

According to a statement by security forces, the operation to arrest them was carried out by the provincial judicial police's cybercrime unit following reports regarding the circulation of the video.

Technical investigations led to the identification and arrest of the first suspect, a 51-year-old woman. As the investigation proceeded, and in coordination with the local public prosecutor’s office, security officials arrested the second suspect, a 32-year-old woman.

After the completion of necessary legal procedures, both suspects were brought before the local public prosecutor.

Previously, Algerian security forces had arrested a female sorceress for desecrating the Quran as part of her practice of witchcraft.

The 41-year-old sorceress was accused of disrespecting, damaging, and intentionally tearing the Quran to perform sorcery, fortune-telling, and casting spells intended to inflict psychological and physical harm on individuals.

Batna is a city located in northeastern Algeria and serves as the capital of Batna Province.

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