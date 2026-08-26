Ghalibaf reacts to US Treasury secretary’s Rhetoric: ‘It was Day of the Clown’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has sharply mocked US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over his recent remarks and apparent retreat from earlier claims about the impact of new sanctions on Iran.

Bessent had previously claimed that the new US sanctions against Iran would be as forceful and decisive as the Normandy landings, or D-Day.



During a press conference the previous day, however, when a reporter questioned the substance of that claim, Bessent appeared to backtrack, responding: “Do I want to blow up the world economy?”



Reacting to the remarks, Ghalibaf wrote on his account on the social media platform X: “This was nothing like the Normandy landings; it was a ridiculous stand-up comedy act at a nightclub, where you even forgot your own punchlines!”



The Iranian parliament speaker concluded his post with the hashtag “Day of the Clown,” sharply criticizing what he described as the US official’s contradictory statements.

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