Iranian Speaker Presses U.S. to Honor Islamabad MOU in Meeting With Pakistan’s Army Chief

ABNA24 - In a meeting with Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Pakistani army chief Monday, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stressed the need for the US to adhere to the terms of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding(MOU).

Pakistani Army Commander Field Marshal Asim Munir met and held talks with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, on Monday afternoon.

In the meeting, which was held in continuation of Pakistan’s efforts to help strengthen peace and security in the region, Ghalibaf, who is top Iranian negotiator, reviewed numerous examples of US breaches of promises under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and said: The commitments of the parties in the Memorandum of Understanding are quite clear, and it was America that prevented stability in the region by violations of its commitments and creating another reason for distrust in this country.

The head of the Iranian negotiating team stressed that the Islamic Republic will not give up under pressures, further emphasizing: We are pursuing the implementation of the terms of the [Islamabad] MOU. It was the US that must live up to its commitments under the MoU.

Field Marshal Asim Munir, for his part, noted in the meeting that he will continue his efforts to restore stability in the region.



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