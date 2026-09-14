Parliament speaker: Simpsons predicted America's skyrocketing gas prices

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has shared a clip from the popular American animated series The Simpsons in response to a Bloomberg report that fuel prices had reached $9.99 at a gas station in the United States.

The clip, shared on Ghalibaf’s personal X account on Sunday, shows a scene from The Simpsons in which the show appears to have predicted record-high fuel prices in the US. In the scene, the price board at a gas station is unable to display a double-digit figure, prompting a character to joke that fuel has become free.

Ghalibaf’s post came after Bloomberg reported that fuel prices at one US station had hit $9.99 per gallon, a record high.

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