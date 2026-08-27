Ghalibaf: Iran will defeat enemies in economic war

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says the country is facing an all-out economic war, expressing confidence that the government, backed by the people, the private sector and all branches of the Islamic system, will defeat the enemy in this arena.

Qalibaf made the remarks on Thursday in a message marking Government Week that started on August 24. He stressed the importance of national unity, solidarity and cooperation among different branches of the government to overcome the country’s current challenges.

He said supporting the government does not mean overlooking its shortcomings, but rather trusting it to better serve the people. He added that the government has taken effective measures to run the country despite the economic consequences of the war and is working to address its weaknesses.

Qalibaf said following Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei’s calls for unity, national cohesion and confidence in officials would provide the country’s officials with the strongest support to overcome challenges and advance Iran’s interests.

He also expressed hope that the enemy’s psychological operations against Iran’s economy would soon lose their credibility.