Photos: Pakistan’s ISO chief meets Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi discuss joint stance against Saudi attacks on Yemen

Syed Amin Shirazi, central president of Pakistan’s Imamia Students Organization (ISO), met with Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi, head of the Bedari Ummat-e-Mustafa movement in Lahore. They discussed coordinating national organizations and developing a joint strategy opposing Saudi terrorist regime attacks against Yemen. The meeting also included a commitment to launch a nationwide campaign emphasizing Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Shirazi presented Naqvi with a book about the life of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. #NoWarWithYemen