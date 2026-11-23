AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces Brigadier General Mohammad Karami describes the Basij Organization as a source of national strength, saying its volunteer forces serve wherever the country’s interests require.

Karami made the remarks in a message marking Basij Week. Quoting the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the commander said the Basij brings the best, most energetic and most faithful forces into fields where they are needed to advance national interests.

Karami said the order to establish the Basij and a 20-million-member army, issued in 1979 by the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, became an achievement of the Islamic Revolution.

He credited the organization with helping protect Iran’s independence, security and territorial integrity.

The commander said Basij culture had demonstrated its role during the second and third imposed wars involving the United States, the Israeli regime and their allies, as it had during the eight-year Iran-Iraq War.

Karami praised Basij members’ service during crises and congratulated them, veterans, martyrs’ families and the Iranian nation on Basij Week.

He wished them success in following the martyrs’ path under Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

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