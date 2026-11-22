AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the interception and destruction of another enemy spy drone off the coast of Bushehr in the northern Persian Gulf.

According to the IRGC’s official information portal on Saturday evening, Aerospace Force personnel, using a modern and advanced air defense system, successfully detected and destroyed a reconnaissance drone.

The statement said the aircraft, which had violated Iranian airspace, was brought down by precise and effective fire.

Emphasizing that any violation of the country’s airspace is absolutely unacceptable, the IRGC further stated that enemy attempts to employ a diverse range of spy and military equipment will be met with a decisive, authoritative response from the Iranian Armed Forces.

The announcement came just hours after the IRGC reported the shooting down of yet another US MQ-1 drone over the southern Iranian island of Sirik.

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