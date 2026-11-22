AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has emphasized that Iran holds the initiative and determines the battlefield.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony of a new missile city on Saturday, Brigadier General Majid Mousavi said the Aerospace Force is fully prepared to carry out the orders of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, across all its operational domains.

He added that the IRGC Aerospace Force’s capabilities have grown between the two recent wars imposed by the US and Israeli regime, with the development of effective and formidable new systems, stressing that there would be no hesitation in projecting power and countering threats.

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