ABNA24 - The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy Force has said that an oil tanker attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz was exploded after striking the naval mines near the entrance to Oman’s Khasab Port.

The IRGC Navy's Public Relations Office said on Friday that the tanker attempted to cross the strait with the support of the “US smuggling army.”

The IRGC Navy warned that no vessel violating regulations in the Strait of Hormuz or the Persian Gulf could escape its surveillance.

“The reason these oil tankers struck naval mines was their violation of the Strait of Hormuz regulations by taking unauthorized routes and trusting the lies of the plundering and smuggling US military,” it emphasized.



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