AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iraqi government has reportedly ordered a joint military deployment in Jurf al-Sakhar following an agreement with resistance group Kataib Hezbollah to avoid armed confrontation.

The order comes amid US pressure on Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to bring the strategic area under the control of federal forces, after he demanded that Kataib Hezbollah withdraw.

The group, however, rejected the demand, warning that it would confront any government forces entering the area, Shafaq news agency reported on Thursday.

The resistance group has stressed that it does not want an Iraqi-on-Iraqi confrontation, arguing that such infighting would serve the interests of the US and its efforts to weaken Iraq.

Kataib Hezbollah also maintained that it had reached an agreement with the government and the Coordination Framework over the area, but al-Zaidi failed to honor his commitments.

Jurf al-Sakhar, also known as Jurf al-Nasr, located about 50 kilometers south of Baghdad in Babil Province, became a stronghold of Kataib Hezbollah after the group drove out Daesh Takfiri terrorists in 2014.

Daesh used the area as a launchpad for terrorist attacks against other parts of Iraq before the resistance group expelled the terrorists and secured the strategic region.

Following the dispute, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' Quds Force (IRGC) Commander Esmail Qaani held meetings with Iraqi officials and resistance leaders, helping secure an understanding aimed at preventing a direct confrontation.

Under the resulting arrangement, al-Zaidi issued an order establishing a joint command headquarters in the area, placing the area’s military formations under a unified structure.

The headquarters will be led by Lieutenant General Ahmed Hatem Hamid, assisted by Major General Hussein Ali Nasif for defense affairs and Uday Abdul-Aimma Musahib for the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

The command will include one Iraqi Army brigade, one Federal Police brigade and two brigades from the PMU, while an Energy Police regiment will protect oil pipelines.

The headquarters has been scheduled to begin operations at 6 a.m. on Friday and will coordinate with Babil police and the operations commands of Karbala, Anbar and Baghdad.

The deployment is intended to implement the negotiated arrangement and avert an armed confrontation.

......................

End/ 257