ABNA24 - Lashing out at the US policies adopted against Iran, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Ahmad Vahidi has said that enemy has no choice but to admit defeat and withdraw from region.

Speaking at a gathering attended by university students, General Vahidi said, "The enemy's actions will lead to changes in our defense doctrine."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran makes decisions regarding changes to its doctrine and its requirements," the general added.

His remarks come after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, during a meeting with senior commanders of the Iranian Armed Forces, stressed the need to strengthen the country's defense doctrine and tactics in line with emerging threats.

“We are in the midst of a major final battle, after which a much brighter future and greater heights lie ahead,” General Vahidi underlined.



“The world will no longer be a safe place for those behind the recent killings and crimes in Iran,” he said, adding that they [perpetrators of waging war against Iran] will have no peace and should fear the consequences of their crimes.

“The enemy's actions will lead to a review and modification of our defense doctrine,” he added.

“We have passed a large part of the battle and have a large part ahead of us,” he stated, adding, "What we have accomplished so far has resulted in a sense of defeat, hopelessness, despair, disarray, and confusion within the enemy camp."

“The adversaries began the war arrogantly, believing they could bring Iran down within days,” Vahidi said, adding that they had initially promised Persian Gulf countries an assessment within 72 hours.

He recalled that the adversaries subsequently predicted Iran’s political system would collapse within two weeks, but their expectations were not fulfilled.

“They wanted to change the Islamic Republic, but they themselves changed,” the IRGC commander said, citing comments by intellectuals and media activists about the outcome of the war.

He also pointed to the extensive military resources deployed against Iran, including large quantities of ammunition, aircraft and aircraft carriers.

The IRGC chief described Iran’s military reach as extending beyond the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, saying the operational presence of Iran’s naval forces had expanded to 500 kilometers and farther into international waters.



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