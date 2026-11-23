ABNA24 - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that its air defense units have intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-1 reconnaissance-combat drone over the eastern Strait of Hormuz, marking the 20th American drone of its kind brought down by Iran.

In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force air defense personnel used a new and advanced air defense system to shoot down the drone, an extended-range (ER) variant of the MQ-1, with precise and effective fire.

The statement added that this was the fourth US military reconnaissance-combat drone destroyed by IRGC air defense systems over the past 24 hours.

The IRGC reiterated that Iran’s airspace is a red line for the country’s Armed Forces, warning that any aggression or violation of its airspace would be met with a harsh, decisive and forceful response from the Islamic Republic’s fighters.

It further stated that the IRGC's air defense units remain at full operational readiness and are using advanced surveillance and reconnaissance systems to continuously monitor enemy movements in the region and detect, identify and track aerial threats in real time with precision.



/129