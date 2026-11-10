Saudi airstrikes target Hudaydah airport and residential areas in Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: Saudi military aircraft have struck Hudaydah International Airport in Yemen’s strategic western province of Hudaydah, amid ongoing airstrikes targeting civilian infrastructure across the country.

The al-Masirah television channel, citing local sources, reported that Saudi warplanes bombed the airport on Monday evening. There was no immediate information about possible casualties or the extent of the damage.

Separately, Saudi fighter jets carried out three airstrikes on al-Eissi residential complex in the same province.

A woman and her daughter were injured in the airstrikes, while rescue teams recovered the body of another woman from beneath the rubble of her destroyed home.

Residents reported intense Saudi aircraft overflights following the airstrikes as rescue teams worked at the site, saying the flights hampered relief operations and heightened fears of further attacks.

Additionally, a man, his wife and child were injured when Saudi warplanes hit their family home in al-Fazah area of Hudaydah province.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she is reportedly in critical condition.

Saudi military aircraft also struck a spinning and weaving factory in the Zabid district, causing significant damage to the building. There were no reports of injuries among the factory workers.

Later in the day, five people were wounded by gunfire after Saudi forces opened fire on residents in the border district of Shada’a, in Yemen’s northwestern province of Sa’ada.

The latest attacks came just two days after Saudi airstrikes near the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, killed at least 44 people, mostly women and children, and wounded more than 40 others.

Abdel-Aziz bin Habtour, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, warned on Monday that Saudi Arabia must wait for a "harsh, devastating, and calamitous revenge for its crimes against the Yemeni nation."

He said the latest deadly Saudi airstrikes on a residential neighborhood and a popular market would not be forgotten, warning that Saudi authorities must expect severe punishment for these war crimes.

The latest escalation in Yemen began after Saudi Arabia bombed Sana'a's international airport in July.

On July 20, the Sana’a government declared a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia in response to “an unjust and oppressive siege” imposed on Yemen for nearly 12 years.

The Yemeni Armed Forces reported a number of successful operations aimed at Saudi-linked vessels in the Red Sea following the announcement.

Additionally, they have conducted retaliatory strikes on targets deep inside Saudi territory.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies initiated a blockade on Yemen, launching a comprehensive military campaign that was bolstered by military, political, and logistical support from the United States and various Western nations.

While hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed, Saudi Arabia has not succeeded in its primary objective of reinstating a puppet regime in Yemen that aligns with its interests.

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