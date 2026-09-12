Iran Expected to Be Key Topic in Upcoming Shehbaz-Putin Talks, Says Pakistani Envoy

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking in an interview with Russia’s Izvestia newspaper, Tirmizi said Iran’s current situation would “certainly” be discussed when the two leaders meet, alongside bilateral relations and other major regional and international issues.

“When leaders meet at the highest level, they always discuss not only bilateral ties but also important global and regional developments. I am confident this issue will also be an important part of the discussions,” the ambassador said.

Tirmizi confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Russia before the end of 2026. He said the visit, which was initially planned earlier, was postponed following the emergence of tensions surrounding Iran.

The Pakistani envoy said both sides had already reached a principle agreement on the visit and were now awaiting final approvals from Moscow and Islamabad before announcing a date.

Addressing the possibility of renewed talks between the United States and Iran, Tirmizi said Pakistan remains ready to facilitate dialogue if both sides request its assistance.

“Whenever both parties show readiness to return to the negotiating table, Pakistan will be prepared to help arrange such talks,” he said.

The ambassador added that Islamabad still views the agreement reached in June as a potential foundation for a future peace process and hopes that a practical solution to the US-Iran dispute can be found by the end of 2026.

Tirmizi also said Pakistan expects a visit by President Vladimir Putin ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and noted that Russia’s leader enjoys significant popularity among the Pakistani public.

He further revealed that discussions are underway regarding the possibility of launching direct flights between Pakistan and Russia as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.