European country raises Palestinian flag over presidential palace

AhlulBayt News Agency: Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar announced on Saturday that the Palestinian flag has been raised on the facade of the presidential palace, restoring it to an official state venue years after its removal by a previous administration.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Pirc Musar stated that the Palestinian flag now carries a significance extending beyond the immediate conflict, describing it as a symbol representing grave violations of international humanitarian law and human rights both in Palestine and globally.

According to the president, the flag will remain on the palace facade for one week before being moved indoors for permanent display to visitors.

The move reverses a previous policy decision by former Prime Minister Janez Janša’s government, which had ordered the flag’s removal from government headquarters.

In her statement, Pirc Musar also called for an end to the ongoing violence against Palestinians, noting that residents of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank continue to endure conditions that fall short of the requirements for peace and human dignity.

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