Punjab Shia Ulema Council Seeks Protection of Azadari, Expects Talks With Government

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Qasim Ali Qasmi, focal person for the Shia Ulema Council Punjab, said the council would pursue both dialogue and peaceful protest to safeguard the community’s religious practices. He stressed that the council believes in constitutional rights and the power of peaceful public participation.

According to Qasmi, the council’s three provincial presidents—Allama Ishtiaq Hussain Kazmi, Syed Sajid Hussain Naqvi and Allama Aamir Abbas Hamdani—had written to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz seeking action on issues affecting Shia mourners. After the council did not receive what it considered a satisfactory response, it decided to announce a protest.

He said planned protests for August 2 and August 16 were subsequently withdrawn following positive contacts from the provincial government. The council now expects further discussions with government representatives on August 20.

Qasmi said the government had acknowledged the legitimacy of the council’s demands and expressed hope that practical steps would be taken soon. He argued that resolving the issues would strengthen implementation of Pakistan’s constitutional principles and further reinforce Shia citizens’ sense of belonging to the country.

Referring to the recent Independence Day celebrations, Qasmi said the principles associated with Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, should also be remembered, particularly the right of citizens to practice their faith and observe religious traditions.

He alleged that Shia Muslims in Punjab face restrictions on holding Majalis and Azadari and, in some cases, legal cases, detention and restrictions under the Fourth Schedule. He maintained that the council would continue to seek the protection of Azadari through constitutional and peaceful means and was prepared to make sacrifices for the preservation of these religious rights.