Astan Quds Razavi library delegation, Imam Reza Institute hold joint dialogue

AhlulBayt News Agency: Key managers of the Organization of Libraries, Museums, and Documents Center of Astan Quds Razavi and Imam Reza Manuscript Institute discuss potential collaboration on rare manuscript initiatives in Qom.

A joint meeting between the Organization of Libraries, Museums, and Documents Center of Astan Quds Razavi and the Imam Reza Manuscript Institute was held in Qom (central Iran) to explore avenues for cooperation in the field of rare manuscripts.

The gathering took place under the auspices of Imam Reza Manuscript Institute and included Hoj. Seyed Jalal Hosseini, head of the Organization of Libraries; Mohammad Vafadar Moradi, senior manuscript expert of Astan Quds Razavi (AQR); Dr. Hassan Ali Fereidouni, head of manuscript evaluation within the organization; as well as several officials from Imam Reza Manuscript Institute. The event occurred in August 2025 at the institute’s headquarters in Qom.

Discussions centered on possible joint projects such as training manuscript researchers, publishing a specialized journal, and reviving previously unpublished handwritten books.

Participants voiced optimism about achieving these goals through a formal cooperation agreement between the two organizations.

The visiting delegation from Mashhad also toured the institute’s facilities and became more acquainted with its ongoing activities.

