Imam Reza International University mobilizes Arbaeen service team at Shalamcheh border

In preparation for Arbaeen, faculty, staff, and students of IRIU will serve pilgrims at Shalamcheh border through a joint initiative with Basra University, in Iraq.

Under the auspices of Astan Quds Razavi, the two universities have organized a service station (Mokeb) at Shalamcheh, set to begin operations on August 4, 2025.

The Mokeb will offer a range of services including accommodation, food, hygiene, medical support, and pilgrim guidance.

Volunteers from IRIU will also participate in a sacred walk from Najaf to Karbala and visit holy sites in Iraq.

The program includes a scheduled visit to Basra University to explore academic and cultural capacities.

This initiative follows the recent visit of IRIU’s president to Iraq and the signing of a cooperation agreement with Basra University.

The project is dedicated to Imam Hussein and aims to strengthen academic and cultural ties between Iran and Iraq.

