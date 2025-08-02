Imam Ali Shrine unveils comprehensive service plan for female Arbaeen pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Women’s Affairs Department of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali’s (AS) holy shrine has made extensive plans to serve female pilgrims during this year’s Arbaeen procession.

According to the Imam Ali (AS) Network, the department has mobilized all its staff and developed a security and service plan to prepare for and welcome the millions of female pilgrims who will participate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Ramla al-Khuzai, head of the women’s affairs department, said a new service plan has been developed for the holy shrine, which includes increasing the number of entry and exit points to facilitate the movement of female pilgrims and reduce crowding, as well as adopting a special system for the elderly that allows them direct access to the shrine.

She added that the department has designated areas for female pilgrims, working with multilingual service personnel and supervisors to provide a comfortable and smooth environment that facilitates good communication with female pilgrims who speak Persian, English, and other languages.

Regarding some updates, she noted that coordination has been made with relevant departments, clear signs have been installed, and an explanatory mapping system has been set up inside the holy shrine.

A modern storage system for receiving and delivering data-x-items has also been established to ensure the safety of female pilgrims, al-Khuzai went on to say.

According to the official, security and service teams are equipped with wireless pagers for rapid communication and intervention, and in addition, a support team has been formed that works around the clock to handle any emergencies.

She added that the department continues to make every effort to provide the best possible services to female Arbaeen pilgrims who visit the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) before marching toward the holy city of Karbala.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

