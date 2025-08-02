Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units launches plan to ensure aecurity of Arbaeen pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) announced the implementation of a security plan to protect Arbaeen pilgrims on the route between the two northern provinces of Erbil and Kirkuk.

The PMU said in a statement on Thursday that units from the 16th Brigade, under the command of the North and East Tigris Operations Command, were deployed extensively on the route between Erbil and Kirkuk provinces.

This action was taken within the framework of a security plan to secure the routes leading to Karbala province during the Arbaeen procession, the statement read.

The purpose of deploying these forces is to strengthen security stations, launch fixed and mobile patrols to ensure the security of pilgrims, especially those arriving from the north of the country and neighboring countries, and facilitate their movement during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, which is attended by millions of people from inside and outside Iraq, it went on to say.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

