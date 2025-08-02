“Misbah Al-Hoda” application launched to support Arbaeen pilgrims with spiritual, practical tools

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new mobile application, Misbah Al-Hoda, has been officially launched to support Arbaeen pilgrims with a comprehensive suite of spiritual, practical, and informative resources.

Developed specifically for those embarking on the Arbaeen pilgrimage, the app offers a rich collection of features, including Islamic rulings (Ahkam), pilgrimage texts (Ziyarat), educational podcasts, interactive maps, travel guidance, and a range of cognitive and spiritual content to enhance the pilgrimage experience.

Misbah Al-Hoda is available in four languages—Persian, Arabic, English, and Urdu—ensuring accessibility for a wide international audience.

Pilgrims can download the app directly from the official website: mesbah-alhoda.com.

