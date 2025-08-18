Imam Reza Shrine to host three major mourning ceremonies in final days of Safar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three special mourning programs will be held at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad, northeast Iran, during the last days of the lunar Hijri month of Safar.

They mark the anniversaries of the passing of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the martyrdom of Imam Hassan Mujtaba (AS) and Imam Reza (AS).

Hojat-ol-Islam Hossein Shariatinejad, the propagation deputy of the Astan Quds Razavi, said in the final days of Safar, the holy shrine will host three prominent mourning programs.

One of these program, “Rowzeh Khorshid” began on Friday, August 15, with elegy recitations by Mahmoud Karimi and a speech by Hojat-ol-Islam Ali Ghafoorimanesh, and will continue until the end of the month of Safar (August 24), he said.

For those who cannot attend this spiritual ceremony, it will be broadcast every night at 11:00 PM local time on the Ofoq network, he noted.

Hojat-ol-Islam Shariatinejad added that another program, “Mourning for Ale Taha”, will be held from 16:45 to 18:00 in the Holy Prophet (PBUH) Courtyard of Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine for several days.

The ritual performance “The Eighth Heaven” will also be performed in the form of a special artistic mourning ceremony from August 17 to 24, from 8:00 PM to 12:00 PM, he went on to say.

The 28th day of the lunar Hijri month of Safar, which falls on Friday, August 22, marks the demise anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan (AS).

The 30th day of the lunar month, August 24 this year, is marked as the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam.

