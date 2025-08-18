Imam Ali Shrine’s Quran Center hosts massive recitation correction initiative for Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Dar al-Quran of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine said 300,000 pilgrims benefited from the Quranic plan implemented by the center during the Arbaeen season.

Alaa Muhsin, head of the center, noted that the plan featured correcting pilgrims’ recitation of short Surahs of the Quran, imamali.net reported.

It was implemented as part of the tenth national Arbaeen pilgrimage project in cooperation with the Iraqi Quranic Union and active institutions and Dar-ol-Quran centers from across the country, he stated.

The implementation of the plan began on the 20th of Muharram and continued until the 20th of Safar under the supervision of the custodian of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine, Muhsin said.

He added that a number of Quranic associations from 12 Iraqi governorates, including Basra, Maysan, Dhi Qar, Wasit, Al-Muthanna, Najaf, Karbala, Babylon, Diwaniyah, Baghdad, Diyala, and Salahuddin, collaborated in this plan, which was implemented on all routes to Karbala that Arbaeen pilgrims pass through.

The number of Quranic stations established in this plan was 270 stations in different governorates, during which more than 1,050 male and female Quranic teachers (800 men and 250 women) worked to correct the recitation of the pilgrims, the official noted.

He went on to say that 300,000 pilgrims benefited from the services of correcting the recitation of the Quranic Surahs, 67 percent of whom were men and 33 percent were women.

Muhsin also said that 260 posters were distributed at Quran stations and 1,000 booths were set up for male and female teachers.

He concluded by stating that this plan was widely welcomed by pilgrims and Quran activists and that the Astan donated more than 200,000 gifts to pilgrims who presented correct recitations of the Quran.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony, which fell on August 14 this year, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

It marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

The pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes on foot to the holy city.

