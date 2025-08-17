Media Department of Al-Abbas Shrine announces success of media plan for Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Media Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine announced the success of the media plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The head of the department, Mr. Ali Al-Badri, said that "the department has prepared a comprehensive plan to cover the activities related to the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him). The plan is divided into two axes: the first includes covering the service activities of the holy shrine's departments and documenting the journey of the pilgrims from their starting point at the Ras Al-Bisha area in the far south of Iraq to their arrival in the city of Karbala, with a focus on various stories and impactful moments along the pilgrims' path."

He added that "the second axis includes providing facilities to the press institutions participating in covering the Ziyarat, and supporting bloggers, content creators, and photographers, so they can document what is happening in Karbala and publish it. Among these facilities is the establishment of the media centre for the Ziyarat Arbaeen, which facilitates the work of journalists and media outlets. It has granted 701 media badges, in addition to launching a media application dedicated to organising and managing media outlets, and providing four platforms for conducting television interviews equipped with all the devices and equipment necessary for journalistic work and internet services."

He confirmed that the department's teams captured 3,380 news and artistic photos, in addition to writing 507 news articles, designing 643 digital works (infographics), and broadcasting live for 480 continuous hours.

He explained, "The department also produced 408 diverse videos (news, artistic, and photo stories), published 120 news stories, prepared 113 reports for satellite channels, in addition to 14 videos created using artificial intelligence."

Al-Badri continued, "The coverage plan for the visit ceremonies included providing facilities for 90 channels and agencies, with 135 channels benefiting from live broadcasting. It also involved producing 28 television episodes and a documentary film, in addition to the work of 15 media teams outside the city centre to expand the coverage."

These efforts come as part of the message of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to convey the atmosphere of the pilgrimage to the world, utilising the latest media technologies to ensure the true image reaches as many people as possible.



