Photos: "Wadi al-Salam" cemetery in city of Najaf, Iraq

The "Wadi al-Salam" cemetery in the city of Najaf is the largest cemetery in Iraq and, with over 5 million graves and a long historical background, is considered one of the largest cemeteries in the world. This site holds great religious significance due to narrations about its virtues. Its proximity to the shrine of Imam Ali (peace be upon him) and the burial of prominent figures and well-known individuals are among the other reasons for its fame.