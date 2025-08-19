Municipality of Najaf prepares services for millions of pilgrims ahead of Safar 28 commemoration

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Municipality of Najaf announced preparations for providing services to pilgrims on the anniversary of the demise of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) later this week.

Liqa al-Zurfi, mayor of the old part of Najaf, said this occasion marks one of the million-strong pilgrimages that involves widespread presence of pilgrims in Najaf from different governorates of Iraq as well as from other Arab and Islamic countries, Al-Sabah reported.

He said the heaviest crowds will be around the old part of the city and the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS), where Muslims traditionally turn to offer condolences in this great tragedy.

Al-Zurfi stated that the municipality has deployed all of its forces, which are more than 100 employees and servants, along with more than 20 specialized devices and machinery, to clean the streets and collect garbage, emphasizing that these measures are a continuation of the success of the service provision plan during the Arbaeen pilgrimage that ended earlier this week.

He also noted that in the current plan, support forces from the municipalities of various cities and districts will also be used to assist the municipality of the old part of Najaf, because the number of pilgrims is expected to be very large.

Al-Zurfi went on to say that there is continuous coordination between the service and security agencies to ensure smooth movement of the crowd and provide the best services to the pilgrims.

The 28th day of the lunar Hijri month of Safar, which falls on Friday, August 22, marks the demise anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan (AS).

....................

End/ 257