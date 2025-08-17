Photos: Conducting a large cleaning campaign for Al-Abbas complex after concluding its services for Arbaeen pilgrims

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The staff of the Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) Service Complex, affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, conducted an extensive cleaning campaign for the complex's facilities following the conclusion of its services for the visitors of the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The campaign includes cleaning the facade of the complex facing the main street, the accommodation and dining halls, the toilet and bathroom units, and organising the other service facilities.

The complex began its operations at the beginning of the month of Safar al-Khayr, providing an average of more than 60,000 meals daily, in addition to large quantities of chilled water, juices, and fruits. The ice factories in the complex also produced more than 95 tonnes daily to meet the needs of visitors and surrounding processions.

The Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) complex is considered one of the largest service complexes affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine. It is located on the Najaf-Karbala road, covering an area of 60,000 square meters, and provides comprehensive services to visitors from the moment they arrive until their departure.



/129