Al-Abbas Holy Shrine announces number of visitors participating in commemoration of Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The General Secretariat of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine announced today, Friday (20 Safar al-Khayr 1447 AH) corresponding to (August 15, 2025), the participation of (21,103,524) visitors in commemorating the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine relied on an accurate electronic counting system powered by artificial intelligence to tally the visitors to the holy city of Karbala, through the routes taken by the pilgrims and the gates of the holy shrine.

And it was stated in the statement of the holy shrine:

We extend our heartfelt condolences to our Imam of the time, Al-Hujjah Ibn Al-Hassan (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his forefathers), the great religious authorities, and the entire Islamic world, especially the land of the prophets, successors, and saints, on the occasion of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him). We ask Allah the Exalted and Almighty to protect the lands of Muslims from all harm and to return the visitors of Aba Abdillah Al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) to their cities and homelands safe and sound, with accepted deeds and acts of worship.

As it has been for over 13 centuries, the holy city of Karbala was honoured with the guests and visitors of the Master of Martyrs, Imam al-Hussayn, and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) during the blessed Ziyarat Arbaeen season of this year 1447 AH. The service of the holy shrines had the great honour of receiving and providing various services to the esteemed visitors. These services included many medical, service, and mourning activities, such as the electronic counting system for visitors arriving at the main entrances of the holy city of Karbala, provided by the Communications and Information Security Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, for the tenth consecutive year, and the analytical statistical documentation of other services in the holy city of Karbala by the Kafeel Centre for Information and Statistical Studies.

The number of visitors received by the holy city of Karbala from the 1st of Safar until 6:00 PM on the 20th of Safar, according to the electronic counting system powered by artificial intelligence and operating at five main entrances: (Baghdad - Karbala), (Baghdad - Al-Jamaleya), (Najaf - Karbala), (Babylon - Karbala), (Husseiniya - Karbala), this year has reached approximately 21,103,524 twenty-one million one hundred and three thousand five hundred and twenty-four visitors.

Here is a document that includes a table showing a comparison with previous years:



