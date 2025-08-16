Photos: SG of AhlulBayt World Assembly Visits “Al Bani Hasan” Mawkib on Path of Hussain

According to the AhlulBayt International News Agency (ABNA), Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s) World Assembly, joined the massive wave of Arbaeen pilgrims walking the Path of Hussain—from Najaf to Karbala. At Pole 576, he visited the “Al Bani Hasan” mawkib located in the city of Haidariya. During his visit, Ayatollah Ramazani expressed heartfelt appreciation to Abu Karar Hasanawi, the head of the mawkib and a respected elder of the Bani Hasan tribe in Iraq, for their dedicated service to the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (a.s).