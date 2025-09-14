  1. Home
Saudi Red Crescent trains Grand Mosque staff in first aid

14 September 2025
News ID: 1726766
Source: Arab News
The Saudi Red Crescent Authority concluded a first aid training workshop for Grand Mosque staff, benefiting over 3,860 participants.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority in the Makkah region has successfully completed a training workshop focused on basic first aid skills for staff working at the Grand Mosque.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the workshop trained over 3,860 participants through both theoretical and practical sessions, covering emergency scenarios such as fainting, breathing difficulties, bleeding, and minor injuries.

Attendees also received practical instruction in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and learned how to operate automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

To ensure effective communication, the authority conducted the sessions in both Arabic and Urdu, enabling staff from diverse backgrounds to better prepare for emergency response situations.

