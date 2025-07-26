Senior cleric: Shameful silence of Islamic States toward Gaza is a disgrace

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a powerful address at the memorial ceremony marking the 40th day since the martyrdom of the martyrs of authority during the recent 12-day war, Ayatollah Mohsen Araki condemned the silence of Islamic nations over the Gaza crisis and reaffirmed the central role of divine guardianship in the Islamic Republic’s victories.

Speaking at the event in Qom, Ayatollah Araki — a member of the Assembly of Experts and the Supreme Council of Seminaries — began by emphasizing the divine foundation of the Islamic Revolution's resilience and success. “The secret of our victory, our survival, and the survival of Islam lies in accepting the guardianship of God — a guardianship manifested in the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the Imams (AS), and in our era, in the person of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei,” he said.

Iran: A Pioneer in Confronting Global Arrogance

Referring to the historical role of Iran in confronting global arrogance, Ayatollah Araki cited a verse from the Holy Quran: “So Allah will bring forth a people He loves and who love Him... They strive in the way of Allah and do not fear the blame of any critic.” He remarked, “For the first time in history, the Islamic Republic of Iran raised the banner of Islam in a global confrontation and forced the arrogant powers to accept a ceasefire.”

He called the recent 12-day war a turning point in modern history, not merely a military victory but a testimony to the Iranian nation's unwavering faith and resolve. “Iran, through the struggle and sacrifice of its people, compelled the world to bow before its will,” he declared.

A Quranic Perspective on the Iranian Nation

Ayatollah Araki, a prominent scholar from the Qom Seminary, linked the Iranian people’s steadfastness to divine promises in the Quran. “The Quran praises those who fulfill their covenant with God. The Iranian nation has proven itself among them,” he said, emphasizing the importance of loyalty to divine principles in shaping the future of humanity.

Drawing parallels with the tragedy of Karbala, he said, “The betrayal of the covenant with the Ahl al-Bayt led to one of history’s darkest moments — Ashura. By remembering Karbala, we remind the world of the tragic consequences of breaking faith with divine guidance.”

Gaza and the Silence of Arab Neighbors

Addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Ayatollah Araki criticized the passive stance of some Islamic countries. “We are witnessing a disgraceful silence from certain neighbors of Gaza. As the innocent are massacred, these governments stand by in indifference. This silence is a betrayal of the Islamic Ummah,” he asserted.

He stressed that defending the oppressed is a fundamental Islamic obligation, found in both Shi’a and Sunni traditions. “Even in Sunni sources, the Prophet (PBUH) took an oath of allegiance from Muslims to rise for the truth. This is a pledge to uphold divine guardianship,” he said.

Guardianship: The Source of Love, Solidarity, and Victory

Ayatollah Araki underlined that divine guardianship is not only a political principle but a spiritual one. “True love among believers stems from divine guardianship. God first loves them, and then draws them toward His love. The first to bear this divine honor was Amir al-Mu’minin Ali (AS),” he explained, referencing the conquest of Khaybar as an example.

He concluded by describing the Iranian nation as a manifestation of God’s chosen people: “Today, in Iran, we witness a people united by divine love and loyalty to the guardianship. Our martyrs, commanders, scholars, and people are signs of this divine path. Victory and the continuity of Islam rest upon these two pillars — love for God and commitment to His guardianship.”

